Uzbekistan calculates trade turnover with Tajikistan for 10M2024

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 9. Trade between Uzbekistan and Tajikistan has reached $564.2 million from January through October 2024.

The data obtained by Trend from the Uzbekistan Statistics Agency shows that this figure decreased by 7.3 percent compared to the same period in 2023 ($605.6 million).

This growth has put Tajikistan in the big leagues as one of Uzbekistan's top 15 trading partners.

Uzbekistan's exports to Tajikistan amounted to $441.5 million, down 7.7 percent from $475.9 million recorded in 10 months of 2023.

Meanwhile, imports from Tajikistan hit $122.7 million, lowering 5.7 percent from $129.8 million in 10 months of last year.

To note, Uzbekistan's total trade volume for the 10 months of 2024 equaled $54.3 billion, up 6.7 percent from $50.9 billion during the same period last year.