Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Central Asia
  3. Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan, IFC explore collaboration in financial sector

Uzbekistan Materials 10 February 2025 17:35 (UTC +04:00)
Uzbekistan, IFC explore collaboration in financial sector
Photo: Central Bank of Uzbekistan

Follow Trend on

Kamol Ismailov
Kamol Ismailov
Read more

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 10. Uzbekistan and the International Finance Corporation (IFC) discussed cooperation in the financial sector, Trend reports.

The news follows a meeting between leadership of the Central Bank of Uzbekistan and a delegation from the International Finance Corporation (IFC), led by Wiebke Schloemer, Regional Director for Central Asia and Türkiye.

During the meeting, both sides explored ways to expand mutual cooperation in the financial sector, including banking, non-banking services, and infrastructure development. They also focused on enhancing the accessibility of financial services for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

The parties also discussed the development of factoring projects, as well as attracting new players to the microfinance and hedging markets to diversify financial instruments available in Uzbekistan.

Additionally, the meeting highlighted the importance of regular engagement between the Central Bank, other regulatory bodies, financial market participants, and international partners to ensure effective financial sector reforms and sustainable growth.

Earlier, Uzbekistan’s Tashkent University of Architecture and Civil Engineering partnered with the International Finance Corporation (IFC) on green building design and a sustainable future.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more