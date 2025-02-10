Uzbekistan, IFC explore collaboration in financial sector

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 10. Uzbekistan and the International Finance Corporation (IFC) discussed cooperation in the financial sector, Trend reports.

The news follows a meeting between leadership of the Central Bank of Uzbekistan and a delegation from the International Finance Corporation (IFC), led by Wiebke Schloemer, Regional Director for Central Asia and Türkiye.

During the meeting, both sides explored ways to expand mutual cooperation in the financial sector, including banking, non-banking services, and infrastructure development. They also focused on enhancing the accessibility of financial services for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

The parties also discussed the development of factoring projects, as well as attracting new players to the microfinance and hedging markets to diversify financial instruments available in Uzbekistan.

Additionally, the meeting highlighted the importance of regular engagement between the Central Bank, other regulatory bodies, financial market participants, and international partners to ensure effective financial sector reforms and sustainable growth.

