IRGC busts terror outfit, kills three terrorists near Iraq border

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has smashed a terror outfit and killed three terrorists in the west of the country near the border with Iraq, Press TV reported.

In a statement on Saturday, the Najaf Ashraf Base of the IRGC Ground Forces said it had identified and completely destroyed a "counter-revolutionary terrorist group" that planned to carry out acts of sabotage and measures against national security after crossing the border into Iran in Nowdesheh area in Kermanshah Province.

During the clashes, three terrorists were killed and one was critically injured while an IRGC soldier also lost his life, it added.

It noted that some ammunition and military equipment were confiscated.

Late in June, the Quds Force of the IRGC also killed three members of a terrorist group during clashes in the country’s southeastern border with Pakistan.

The IRGC's Quds Force said the clashes with Takfiri terrorists occurred near the Iranian town of Mirjaveh in Sistan-and-Baluchestan province. It added that the terrorists had made attempts to infiltrate into the country to carry out acts of sabotage and terror but their plots had been thwarted thanks to the vigilance of the Iranian border guards.

Commander of the IRGC Ground Force also said on June 10 that his forces had disbanded two more terrorist groups in the northwest of the country near the border with Iraq.

Brigadier General Mohammad Pakpour said that forces of the IRGC Hamzeh Seyed al-Shohada Base managed to destroy the terrorist teams that had made desperate attempts to infiltrate into the country.

