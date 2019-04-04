Flood damages in Lorestan Province reach $1.9 billion

Tehran, Iran, April 4

Trend:

The flood damages in Iran's Lorestan Province stood at $1.9 billion, while the Pol - e -Dokhtar County was hit the most.

Damages of the first wave of rainfalls in Lorestan Province were $1.9 billion in the second week of new Iranian year (started March 21,2019), while the initial estimation of damages was $3.5 billion, Trend reports citing IRNA.

"The law enforcement forces have increase their presence in Pol-e- Dokhtar County and the rescue teams have been sent to the Lorestan Province. Currently, order and security is ensured in the region and the situation is normal," Iran's chief of police Brigadier General Hossein Ashtari said.

Reportedly, it's expected the new wave of rainfall will hit the province next week as well.

Iranian Legal Medicine Organization has announced that the flood had caused 14 deaths in the province.

The people of Pol-e Dokhtar County and villages near Kashkan faced three floods on April 1.

All the communications through roads were cut and the bad weather condition hindered flights to the region.

The heavy rains and flood in the last week hit villages and counties in Lorestan Province.

