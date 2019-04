Tehran, Iran, April.5

Trend:

No plane has fallen in Iran's Isfahan province, Reza Jafarzadeh, head of public relations at Iran's Civil Aviation Organization told Trend.

His remarks came in response to reports about the crash of a plane in Isfahan.

Jafarzadeh stressed that the news about the crash of a spraying plane in Golpayegan city in Isfahan province is just a media speculation.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news