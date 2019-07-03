Southern provinces of Iran face issue of drought and water salinity

Tehran, Iran, July 3

Trend:

Over the past several years, because of droughts in the southern regions of Iran, water salinity and water quality was lost due to evaporation and heat, a member of the Agriculture, Water and Natural Resources Commission of the Iranian Parliament Seyed Razi Nouri told Trend.

"In the southern provinces, there is a shortage of water, in addition to the environmental problems,” Nouri said.

“Over the last few years, credits from the National Development Fund for the improvement of environmental conditions were provided. While the credit have been allocated every year, there are still problems in this area.”

“After a long time, water pumping stations have been opened for supplies from the Karun River in Khuzestan province to the Shadegan International Wetland to solve the problem of water scarcity in the low rainfall years,” he added.

Nouri went on to mention the most important water problem in the south of the country. “Non-standard damming is the most important source of water issue,” he said.

In his words, electrical conductivity of water is high in southern cities and the quality of water is not good. “Water to Shadegan, Abadan and Khorramshahr cities is supplied in the framework of Ghadir project,” he said. “It is the largest water supply project in the country, which will provide water to more than two million people."

According to MP, water salinity is an important factor in determining the quality of natural waters. Given the increasing demand for low quality water use for various purposes including agriculture and dry lands, the use of modern technologies become more important.

Increasing salinity of water in Abadan and Khorramshahr cities in the south of Iran leads to the destruction of palm trees. Although drought is a common phenomenon in the world, the people in the southern area depend on the dates production which needs fresh water, he added.

