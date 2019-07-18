ELECOMP exhibition underway in Tehran (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 18

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

The 25th Iran International Electronic, Computer & E-Commerce Exhibition (ELECOMP) is taking place in Tehran, Iran’s capital, Trend reports.

The exhibition will last for three days, from July 18-21.

Officials and company representatives from seven countries, including Azerbaijan, Turkey, Russia, Iraq and other countries are taking part in the exhibition.

Representatives of Azerbaijan’s Delta Telecom and companies from other countries are presenting information on their achievements in the field of technology.

Electronic banking, e-commerce, e-government services, mobile phones and spare parts, software and various systems, as well as artificial intelligence are showcased at the exhibition.

