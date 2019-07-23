An international coalition to protect Gulf will bring insecurity: Iran vice president

An international coalition to protect the Gulf will bring insecurity, Iranian Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri said on Tuesday, reports Trend referring to Reuters.

Britain called on Monday for a European-led naval mission to ensure safe shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, days after Iran seized a British-flagged tanker in what London described as an act of “state piracy” in the strategic waterway.

“There is no need to form a coalition because these kinds of coalitions and the presence of foreigners in the region by itself creates insecurity,” Jahangiri said. “And other than increasing insecurity it will not achieve anything else.”

