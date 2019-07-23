Iran’s Zarif congratulates Boris Johnson in unorthodox way

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 23

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

I congratulate my former counterpart Boris Johnson on becoming UK Prime Minister, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif posted on his Twitter page, Trend reports.

In his words, the Theresa May's government’s seizure of an Iranian ship transporting oil was done “at behest of the US” and is nothing short of “piracy”.

Zarif added that Iran does not seek confrontation with the UK.

"However, we have 1,500 miles of Persian Gulf coastline. These are our waters and we will protect them," his post reads.

The UK’s Royal Navy seized an Iranian oil tanker in the Gibraltar Strait on July 4, 2019. Later, on July 19, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) detained a British oil tanker in the Persian Gulf.

