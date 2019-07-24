Iran to restructure state organizations

Tehran, Iran, July 24

Trend:

Iranian government has shrunk three percent, while 28 state organizations will be restructured, said the deputy of State Administrative and Recruitment Organization.

"The size of government has shrunk more than three percent, but there will be new evaluations in this regard and their results will be announced," said Alaeddin Rafizadeh, Trend reports citing Mehr News Agency

"Considering the country's current economic situation, reforming administrative system should be one of the priorities for the ministries; therefore, more meetings will be held to enhance joint efforts and prepare the draft reforms," he added.

In his words, the restructuring 28 state organizations will be part of the reforms in the administrative system, and instructions for their reform program will be provided by 2021.

"for this purpose, 10 major programs have been drafted to assign tasks and responsibilities to the organizations in order implement the reforms," Rafizadeh added.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news