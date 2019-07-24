Iran to restructure state organizations

24 July 2019 10:12 (UTC+04:00)

Tehran, Iran, July 24

Trend:

Iranian government has shrunk three percent, while 28 state organizations will be restructured, said the deputy of State Administrative and Recruitment Organization.

"The size of government has shrunk more than three percent, but there will be new evaluations in this regard and their results will be announced," said Alaeddin Rafizadeh, Trend reports citing Mehr News Agency

"Considering the country's current economic situation, reforming administrative system should be one of the priorities for the ministries; therefore, more meetings will be held to enhance joint efforts and prepare the draft reforms," he added.

In his words, the restructuring 28 state organizations will be part of the reforms in the administrative system, and instructions for their reform program will be provided by 2021.

"for this purpose, 10 major programs have been drafted to assign tasks and responsibilities to the organizations in order implement the reforms," Rafizadeh added.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Prices of 28 foreign currencies decrease in Iran
Iran 09:54
Iran announces details of power trade at energy exchange
Economy 09:23
Iran to expand domestic rail equipment production
Economy 09:15
Manufacturers in Iran use official foreign currency rate to import sugar
Finance 23 July 18:40
Inflation rate reaches 40% in Iran
Economy 23 July 18:01
Iran ready to construct Shalamcheh-Basra railway
Economy 23 July 17:57
Latest
Azerbaijani swimmer reaches semifinals in EYOF Baku 2019
Society 11:04
Baku Metro to buy cleaning products via tender
Tenders 11:03
EYOF Baku 2019: Day 2 of artistic gymnastics competitions starts at National Gymnastics Arena (PHOTO)
Society 11:01
Next ceasefire monitoring to be held on contact line of Azerbaijani, Armenian armed forces
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:59
Indonesian company plans to export gasoline to Afghanistan from Uzbek oil refinery
Oil&Gas 10:57
Competitions in 8 sports to be held on July 24 at EYOF Baku 2019
Society 10:40
Turkish carmaker company Tofas to suspend work
Economy 10:39
China warns of war in case of move toward Taiwan independence
Other News 10:36
Turkmenistan announces tender for Galkynysh project
Tenders 10:21