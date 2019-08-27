Rouhani: No positive changes as long as sanctions continue

27 August 2019 10:46 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 27

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

As US sanctions against Iran continue, there will be no positive changes in the region, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said at a ceremony dedicated to the launch of a number of projects on the occasion of Iran Government Week (August 24-30), Trend reports referring to IRINN.

According to Rouhani, Washington “holds the keys to positive changes in its hands”.

He added that Western countries should take steps if they want extra security in the region and intend to establish good relations with the countries of the region.

"Western countries claim that they want nothing more than preventing Iran from possessing nuclear weapons," he said.

The Iranian president added that regardless of whether the West admits it or not, Iran's military doctrine professes the use of regular weapons and has no room for nuclear weapons, chemical weapons or weapons of mass destruction.

