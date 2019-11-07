Flood victims in Iran compensated for over $2B

TEHRAN, Iran, Nov.7

Trend:

Iran has assigned $2.1 billion to compensate those living in the flood-affected areas, without any interest rate, said the head of Planning and Budget Organization of Iran Mohammad Bagher Nobakht.

"The damage from the floods that hit the country resulted in $8.5 billion worth of damages, and the government has paid $2.1 billion to provide help for those affected by the damages," said Mohammad Bagher Nobakht, Trend reports citing Mehr News Agency.

"The officials plan to to establish housing and employment for the low income families of the flood-hit areas," he added.

"Currently we are following the steps to develop infrastructure in the country including roads, railway and installing dams," he said.

"The government will continue to provide help as much as it can and the money will be paid instantly to compensate for the flood damages," he indicated.

From mid-March to April 2019 widespread floods affected large parts of Iran, most severely in Golestan, Fars, Khuzestan, Lorestan, and other provinces. Iran has been hit by three major waves of rain and flooding over the course of two weeks which led to flooding in at least 26 of Iran's 31 provinces while the floods have killed 76 people.

