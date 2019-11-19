Iran's Guards warn of 'decisive' action if unrest continues

19 November 2019 01:16 (UTC+04:00)

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards warned anti-government protesters on Monday of “decisive” action if unrest over gasoline price hikes does not cease, state media said, hinting at a harsh security crackdown, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The protests have spread across the Islamic Republic since Friday, with demonstrators demanding that clerical leaders step down. At least 100 banks and dozens of buildings and cars have been torched, state media reported.

“If necessary we will take decisive and revolutionary action against any continued moves to disturb the people’s peace and security,” the Revolutionary Guards, Iran’s heavily armed main security force, said in a statement carried by state media.

The scale of the disturbances sparked by announcements of fuel rationing and price rises of at least 50 percent remains unclear as authorities have curbed Internet access to stop the use of social media to organize rallies and disseminate videos.

