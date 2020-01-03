Iran sends note to US, following assassination of top IRGC commander

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 3

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

The Iranian Foreign Ministry summoned the charge d’affaires from the Swiss Embassy in Tehran, which represents US interests in Iran, the ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi tweeted, Trend reports.

Iran presented note to the Swiss chargé d'affaires.

The note said that the US was responsible for the assassination of Iranian General Soleimani.

On Jan. 3, Major General Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran's elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) - Quds Force was killed as a result of air strikes at Baghdad Airport.

The Pentagon claimed responsibility for the assassination of the Iranian general. The Pentagon said that Soleimani had "orchestrated" attacks on coalition bases in Iraq over the past few months and approved the "attacks" on the U.S. embassy in Baghdad.

Before the strike, U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said there were indications Iran or forces it backs may be planning additional attacks, warning that the "game has changed" and it was possible the United States might have to take preemptive action to protect American lives.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news