Iran's parliamentary commission investigates Iranian major general's murder

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 4

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

The Iranian parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Commission has held an extraordinary meeting to investigate the murder of Iranian Major General Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad, spokesman for the commission Hossein Naqavi Hosseini said.

“The representatives of the Iranian military and security agencies attended the meeting,” Hosseini added, Trend reports referring to the parliament's website.

“The commission’s request on the implementation of the parliament's decisions against the US Army has been put forward and considered at the meeting,” the spokesman said.

Hosseini added that the proposals of other MPs' and structures operating under the parliament and other issues related to general's murder were also discussed.

“The proposals for reaction to the incident were also discussed at the meeting,” the spokesman said.

On Jan. 3, Major General Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) - Quds Force, was killed as a result of air strikes at Baghdad Airport. The Pentagon claimed responsibility for the assassination of the Iranian general.

Reportedly, the purpose of the operation was to suppress Iran’s possible further attacks.

