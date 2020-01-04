Iran's Arak Bazaar closes due to Soleimani's death

TEHRAN, Iran, Jan.4

Trend:

Head of the Markazi Province Guilds Chamber has announced the closure of the Arak market on Jan.4, due to General Qassem Soleimani's death.

"Arak's businessmen also mourned over the martyrdom of Soleimani,” Jamshid Zand said, Trend reports citing IRNA.

“Sympathizing with the nation of Iran, 1,200 trade unions in Arak market, called for continued resistance to global arrogance,” he said.

Head of Iran's elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' (IRGC's) Quds Force General Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis were killed as a result of air strikes at Baghdad Airport on Jan.3. The Pentagon claimed responsibility for the assassination of the Iranian general.

