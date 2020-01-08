Iran reveals details of attack on Iraq’s Ayn al-Asad Air Base

8 January 2020 10:19 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 8

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) used Fateh-313 ballistic missiles in attack on Iraq’s Ayn al-Asad Air Base, Trend reports referring to the Fars news agency.

These missiles were fired from Iran’s Kermanshah province (430 kilometers) because of its proximity to the military base, according to the report.

The missiles have a range of 500 kilometers, the report said.

Previous reports said that at least 80 US servicemen were killed in an attack on Iraq’s Ayn al-Asad Air Base by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

About 200 people were injured, according to the Fars News Agency report.

Ayn al-Asad Air Base was a strategic spot for the US and delivered support to drones from that base, the IRGC representative said.

“Fifteen missiles were fired at 20 sensitive locations,” said the official representative. “Numerous drones and helicopters were destroyed.”

