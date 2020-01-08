Iran's supreme leader says missile strike - ‘slap in face’ of the US

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 8

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

The US received a "slap in the face" last night, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said, Trend reports via IRINN

Khamenei said that it is necessary to put an end to the US participation in the region, which leads to undesirable consequences.

Iran’s supreme leader added that the US and its supporters blame Iran for any issue in the region.

Khamenei welcomed the decision of the Iranian parliament to make sure the presence of the US in the region is eliminated, adding that it should be implemented.

Earlier, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) used Fateh-313 ballistic missiles to attack Iraq’s Ayn al-Asad Air Base.

At least 80 US servicemen were killed in the attack, according to Iranian sources.

