First video of Ukrainian plane crash in Iran released

8 January 2020 13:53 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 8

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

The first video footage of a Ukrainian passenger plane that crashed near Parand city of Iran’s Tehran province has been released, Trend reports Jan. 8.

The filming was made by an amateur who arrived at the scene after the crash.

The video shows that initially, the witnesses reacted as if a missile was fired. Later it became known that a plane crashed.

A Boeing 737-800 plane of the Ukraine International Airlines with 179 passengers and nine crew members on board crashed after taking off from Imam Khomeini International Airport in Tehran due to technical issues. The plane crashed at 6:22 (GMT +3:30) on Jan. 8, 2020.

The plane was heading for Kyiv, Ukraine's capital.

The Iranian side confirmed that 147 Iranian and 32 foreign passengers were killed in the incident.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Attack on US base is not Iran`s sole revenge, says Vaezi
Iran 14:04
Kazakhstan’s Air Astana suspends flights over Iraq, Iran
Transport 13:19
Azerbaijan's MFA expresses condolences over Ukrainian plane crash in Iran
Politics 13:05
Citizenship of passengers killed in plane crash in Iran revealed
Iran 13:05
Iran's supreme leader says missile strike - ‘slap in face’ of the US
Iran 12:47
Zarif: Iran has no plans to negotiate
Iran 12:38
Latest
Uzbekistan, Tajikistan sign border demarcation protocol
Business 14:10
Attack on US base is not Iran`s sole revenge, says Vaezi
Iran 14:04
Azerbaijan to launch first bus route line to Jojug Marjanli
Transport 14:00
Azerbaijan's Energy minister talks using renewable sources in electricity generation
Oil&Gas 13:47
Azerbaijani Armed Forces Relief Fund's assets grow
Politics 13:41
Kazakh president instructs to ensure safety of country's foreign embassies in Middle East
Kazakhstan 13:26
Petronas Carigali opens tender in Turkmenistan on inspection of equipment
Tenders 13:20
Kazakhstan’s Air Astana suspends flights over Iraq, Iran
Transport 13:19
Petrofac to provide integrated services in new agreement
Oil&Gas 13:19