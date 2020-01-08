First video of Ukrainian plane crash in Iran released

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 8

The first video footage of a Ukrainian passenger plane that crashed near Parand city of Iran’s Tehran province has been released, Trend reports Jan. 8.

The filming was made by an amateur who arrived at the scene after the crash.

The video shows that initially, the witnesses reacted as if a missile was fired. Later it became known that a plane crashed.

A Boeing 737-800 plane of the Ukraine International Airlines with 179 passengers and nine crew members on board crashed after taking off from Imam Khomeini International Airport in Tehran due to technical issues. The plane crashed at 6:22 (GMT +3:30) on Jan. 8, 2020.

The plane was heading for Kyiv, Ukraine's capital.

The Iranian side confirmed that 147 Iranian and 32 foreign passengers were killed in the incident.

