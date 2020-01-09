Iranian, Ukrainian experts begin investigating plane crash

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 9

Investigation into the Jan. 8 crash of a Ukrainian passenger plane near Iran’s Parand city has begun with the participation of Iranian and Ukrainian experts, Trend reports referring to the Iran's Civil Aviation Organization.

The Ukrainian delegation arrived in Tehran this morning to investigate the crash and to identify the victims.

Representatives of the Canadian Transportation Safety Board and the Swedish Air Transport Society, the two countries the citizens of which were also killed in the crash, have been invited to Iran to investigate the incident, the organization said.

According to Iranian sources, a Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737-800 plane with 167 passengers (including Iranian and foreign citizens) and 9 crew members on board crashed after taking off from Imam Khomeini International Airport in Tehran due to technical issues.

The plane was heading for Kyiv, Ukraine's capital.

The plane took off at 06:12 (GMT+3:30), and at 06:18, it lost connection with the dispatcher center. The plane crashed at 6:22.

