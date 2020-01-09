Iranian, Ukrainian experts begin investigating plane crash

9 January 2020 14:55 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 9

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

Investigation into the Jan. 8 crash of a Ukrainian passenger plane near Iran’s Parand city has begun with the participation of Iranian and Ukrainian experts, Trend reports referring to the Iran's Civil Aviation Organization.

The Ukrainian delegation arrived in Tehran this morning to investigate the crash and to identify the victims.

Representatives of the Canadian Transportation Safety Board and the Swedish Air Transport Society, the two countries the citizens of which were also killed in the crash, have been invited to Iran to investigate the incident, the organization said.

According to Iranian sources, a Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737-800 plane with 167 passengers (including Iranian and foreign citizens) and 9 crew members on board crashed after taking off from Imam Khomeini International Airport in Tehran due to technical issues.

The plane was heading for Kyiv, Ukraine's capital.

The plane took off at 06:12 (GMT+3:30), and at 06:18, it lost connection with the dispatcher center. The plane crashed at 6:22.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
EU's Michel urges Iran's Rouhani to comply with nuclear deal
Europe 15:44
Large-scale military operations in Gulf would lead to significant fall of oil production
Oil&Gas 15:13
Exports of oil products via Iran's Shahid Rajaee Port up
Oil&Gas 15:05
Iran discloses export volume to Iraq
Business 14:46
Why Iran’s blocking Hormuz is unlikely?
Oil&Gas 14:21
Preliminary info on plane crash in Iran released
Iran 13:42
Latest
Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict discussed in Beijing
Politics 16:06
Ashgabat plans large-scale work to modernize energy system
Oil&Gas 16:06
Albanian chairmanship to continue to reinforce OSCE’s conflict resolution engagement on Karabakh conflict
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 16:03
World Bank decreases GDP growth forecast for Georgia
Business 16:00
Turkmenistan mulls prospects for co-op with SCO
Turkmenistan 15:54
ERIELL Group commissions new gas wells in Uzbekistan
Oil&Gas 15:48
EU resumes probe into Boeing-Embraer deal, sets new April 30 deadline
Europe 15:45
EU's Michel urges Iran's Rouhani to comply with nuclear deal
Europe 15:44
IHS Markit: Solar installation demand to rise in 2020
Oil&Gas 15:33