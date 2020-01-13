Iran warns UK not to intervene in its internal affairs

13 January 2020 14:29 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 13

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

The Islamic Republic of Iran has warned the UK not to intervene in its internal affairs, spokesman for the Iranian government Ali Rabie said at the press conference in Iran.

“UK Ambassador to Iran Robert Macaire was detained for a short period for participating in an illegal rally,” the spokesman added, Trend reports referring to IRIB.

Rabie added that after the Iranian police revealed Macaire’s position, they released him within 15 minutes.

The spokesman said that this is an unacceptable and unprofessional action to be taken by an ambassador.

“UK’s ambassador was summoned to the Iranian Foreign Ministry because of this action and a protest was expressed to Macaire and the UK’s government,” Rabie said.

UK’s ambassador was detained for participating in a rally hold by students gathering at Tehran's Amir Kabir University on Jan. 11 to honor those killed in the plane crash hours after Iran admitted it was downed by mistake.

The Ukrainian International Airlines’ Boeing 737-800 crashed in Tehran province on Jan. 8, killing all 176 people on board.

