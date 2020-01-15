Rouhani: Instability in Middle East detrimental to all countries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 15

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

Instability in the Middle East is detrimental to all countries, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers, Trend reports via IRINN.

Rouhani noted that unity of the countries of the region is the only way for its stability.

The president added that Iran is ready to hold talks to restore stability in the region.

Rouhani added that the countries of the Middle East should work together to drive the US out of the region.

"The Iraqi parliament has taken a step in this direction," Rouhani noted, adding that this goal may not be reached in short term, but it will happen eventually.

Referring to the latest developments in the region, Rouhani blamed the US for the unfortunate chain of events.

