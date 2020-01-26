Iran ready to send 6 satellites into orbit

26 January 2020 07:44 (UTC+04:00)

Iran has prepared six satellites to be launched into space, while one more satellite is in the process of being assembled, the country’s Minister of Information and Communications Technology, Mohammad-Javad Azari Jahromi, has announced, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

"We are currently ready to send six satellites into orbit. The assembly speed has increased," Jahromi wrote on Twitter.

Last year, at the end of October, Jahromi said that Iran was planning to have new satellites launched into Earth's orbit by the end of the current Iranian calendar year, which falls on March 19.

In August 2019, Western media reported an explosion of an Iranian carrier rocket during a launch from the Imam Khomeini space centre. The Iranian authorities denied the reports.

