Iran’s Election HQ: In some provinces, fingerprinting optional

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 21

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

Due to the coordination in some provinces of Iran, fingerprinting is optional, Head of Iran’s Election Headquarters Jamal Orf told reporters, Trend reports referring to the Iranian News Agency (IRNA).

The order for mandatory fingerprinting at the Iranian polling stations has been lifted as part of medical precautions in the fight against the coronavirus, Head of Iran’s Election Headquarters Jamal Orf said.

Orf said that this step was taken to prevent the spread of infection in some provinces.

Orf added that it was coordinated with the Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical Education (MoHME) and Guardian Council.

“There is a need for stamping on elections. Therefore, citizens may not use fingerprints” the head of election headquarters noted.

Iran holds the 11th parliamentary elections and the 5th regular elections of the Expert Council on Feb. 21. More than 7,100 candidates are running for 290 seats in the Iranian parliamentary elections. There are 57,918,000 eligible voters in the ongoing parliamentary elections.

The elections are held in 208 constituencies and 54,000 polling stations, where the passports are being stamped.