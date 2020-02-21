Iran's Guardian Council: No serious violations in elections

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.21

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

No serious violations have been reported so far in the 11th parliamentary elections and the 5th regular elections of the Expert Council in Iran, a spokesman of Guardian Council of Iran Abbasali Kadkhudai told reporters, Trend reports referring to IRNA.

According to Kadkhudai, representatives of the council investigated and eliminated minor violations.

The official noted the voters' interest in the hotline created in connection with the elections. Citizens call to the hotline and provide information about issues of concern, which the experts immediately investigate.

Kadkhudai added that so far, no reports of ballot shortages have been received.

A spokesman of the council that voter turnover is high and the activity of people is expected to increase.

Some 16,033 people got registered as candidates for the parliamentary elections in Iran held on Feb. 21. Later some 30 percent of the candidates got disqualified by Iran's Guardian Council. More than 7,100 candidates are running for 290 seats in the Iranian parliamentary elections. There are 57,918,000 eligible voters in the ongoing parliamentary elections.

The elections are held in 208 constituencies and 54,000 polling stations.