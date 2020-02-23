Iran’s SEO reacts to FATF decision to blacklist Tehran

TEHRAN, Iran, Feb.23

Securities and Exchange Organization of Iran (SEO) warned shareholders to ignore rumors after the anti-Iranian action of the Financial Action Task Force, the global anti-money laundering watchdog.

FATF put Iran on its blacklist after Tehran failed to comply with international anti-terrorism funding norms.

This came after Iran failed to meet the deadline set the by the watchdog at FATF’s last meeting in October to fully comply with FATF standards. FATF had then given Iran a final deadline to comply with international norms after which “it would urge all its members to apply countermeasures”.

“The FATF fully lifts the suspension of counter-measures and calls on its members and urges all jurisdictions to apply effective counter-measures,” the watchdog said in a statement published on its website.

“After the FATF`s announcement on blacklisting Iran, some capital market information telegram channels spread the rumors on likelihood of capital market transactions falling by next week,” SEO said in a statement, Trend reports citing official website of SEO.

“Experts believe that the FATF decision will not have any effect on the current state of the country`s economy and consequently on the stock market,” the SEO said.