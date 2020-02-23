Preliminary results of parliamentary elections in Tehran province announced

TEHRAN, Iran, Feb.23

Trend:

The spokesman for Iran's Election Headquarters Seyyed Esmaeil Mousavi has announced the preliminary results of the parliamentary elections for Tehran Province.

Emphasizing the continuing process of counting the votes of the Tehran Provinvce, Esmaeili announced the names of the top 40 candidates, Trend reports citing the MOI official website.

The names of the top 40 candidates who have received the major part of votes in the Tehran is as follows:

1. Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf

2. Seyed Mustafa Agha Mirsalim

3. Morteza Agha Tehrani

4. Elias Naderan

5. Seyed Mohsen Dehnavi

6. Seyyed Mahmoud Naboyian

7. Mohsen Pirhadi

8. Sayed Ehsan Khandouzi

9. Abolfazl Amoi

10. Fatima Rahbar

11. Iqbal Shakeri

12. Bijan Nobaweh Vatan

13. Mojtaba Tavangar

14. Rouhollah IzadKhah

15. Ahmad Naderi

16. Sayyed Nezamuddin Mousavi

17. Abdul Hussein Rouh Al-Amini Najaf Abadi

18. Zohre Elahian

19. Malek Shariati Niassar

20. Mehdi Sharifian

21. Seyed Reza Taghavi

22. Somayeh Rafiee

23. Sayed Ali Yazdi Khah

24. Ali Khezrian

25. Fatemeh Ghasempour

26. Mojtaba Reza Khah

27. Reza Taghipour Anbari

28. Gholamhossein Razvani

29. Zohreh Sadat Lajevardi

30. Ezzatollah Akbari TalarPoshti

31. Vahid Yaminipour

32. Hamid Rassai

33. Ali Jafari

34. Ali Reza Mahjub

35. Mohammad Sadegh Shahbazi Rad

36. Soheila Jelodarzadeh

37. Majid Ansari

38. Mustafa Kavakebian

39. Seyed Mohammad Hosseini

40. Seyed Mohammad Aghamiri