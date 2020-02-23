Preliminary results of parliamentary elections in Tehran province announced
TEHRAN, Iran, Feb.23
Trend:
The spokesman for Iran's Election Headquarters Seyyed Esmaeil Mousavi has announced the preliminary results of the parliamentary elections for Tehran Province.
Emphasizing the continuing process of counting the votes of the Tehran Provinvce, Esmaeili announced the names of the top 40 candidates, Trend reports citing the MOI official website.
The names of the top 40 candidates who have received the major part of votes in the Tehran is as follows:
1. Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf
2. Seyed Mustafa Agha Mirsalim
3. Morteza Agha Tehrani
4. Elias Naderan
5. Seyed Mohsen Dehnavi
6. Seyyed Mahmoud Naboyian
7. Mohsen Pirhadi
8. Sayed Ehsan Khandouzi
9. Abolfazl Amoi
10. Fatima Rahbar
11. Iqbal Shakeri
12. Bijan Nobaweh Vatan
13. Mojtaba Tavangar
14. Rouhollah IzadKhah
15. Ahmad Naderi
16. Sayyed Nezamuddin Mousavi
17. Abdul Hussein Rouh Al-Amini Najaf Abadi
18. Zohre Elahian
19. Malek Shariati Niassar
20. Mehdi Sharifian
21. Seyed Reza Taghavi
22. Somayeh Rafiee
23. Sayed Ali Yazdi Khah
24. Ali Khezrian
25. Fatemeh Ghasempour
26. Mojtaba Reza Khah
27. Reza Taghipour Anbari
28. Gholamhossein Razvani
29. Zohreh Sadat Lajevardi
30. Ezzatollah Akbari TalarPoshti
31. Vahid Yaminipour
32. Hamid Rassai
33. Ali Jafari
34. Ali Reza Mahjub
35. Mohammad Sadegh Shahbazi Rad
36. Soheila Jelodarzadeh
37. Majid Ansari
38. Mustafa Kavakebian
39. Seyed Mohammad Hosseini
40. Seyed Mohammad Aghamiri