Death toll, number of infected with coronavirus in Iran disclosed

So far, 47 people have been infected with new coronavirus in Iran, Spokesman for Iran’s Parliament Presiding Board Asadollah Abbasi told reporters, Trend reports referring to the Iranian parliament’s website.

Abbasi noted that 12 people have died from coronavirus.

The spokesman added that during a non-plenary session of the Iranian parliament, Iranian Minister of Health and Medical Education Saeed Namaki provided information on a number of issues.

People were given masks in Iran’s Qom city, where travelers from China brought the new coronavirus, the spokesman noted.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019.

Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019. The symptoms include cough, headache, fatigue, fever, aching and difficulty breathing. It is primarily spread through airborne contact or contact with contaminated objects.



Chinese health authorities say that the majority of the people who have died were either elderly or had underlying health problems.



Aside from Mainland China, the cases of coronavirus spreading have also been confirmed in Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Hong Kong, Australia, Germany, the US, Malaysia, Taiwan, Vietnam, Macau, France, Canada, the UAE, India, Italy, Russia, Philippines, the UK, Russia, Nepal, Cambodia, Belgium, Spain, Finland, Sweden, Sri Lanka, Iran, Kuwait and Bahrain.