Iran's ministry reveals recent data on people infected with coronavirus in country

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 24

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

Eighteen more people have been infected with coronavirus in Iran over the past day, Kiyanush Jahanpur, spokesman for Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical Education, said.

“Eight infected people accounted for Qom city, 3 - Tehran city, 1 - Hamadan city, 2 - Isfahan city and 2 - Gilan province,” Jahanpur added, Trend reports referring to the ministry's website.

“Four more people died last night as a result of coronavirus,” the spokesman said. “There are 64 infected people in Iran. Most of those dead accounted for residents of Qom city.”

The spokesman added that quarantine was not announced in any city but it will be announced in Qom city in case of necessity.

Iran is one of the recent countries, affected by the rapidly-spreading coronavirus. According to recent reports from the Iranian officials, over 60 people have been infected, 12 people have already died.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread.

Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

Following the reports of coronavirus spread in the Islamic Republic, several countries have taken measures, including closing borders and banning flights.

Meanwhile, the WHO (World Health Organization) has offered its help to I