Official talks about possible quarantine of entire Iranian cities due to coronavirus

TEHRAN,Iran,Feb.28

Trend:

Iran's National Committee on Combating Coronavirus is the only organization that can make decision on the quarantine of cities in Iran, Iranian MP Tayebeh Siyavashi told Trend.

Siyavashi said she spoke with the head of the Iranian parliament's Health Committee, and was told about the closure of schools, universities that have a large number of people, by April 4.

She also said that even after the official structures issued warnings about the spread of coronavirus, some families didn't take it seriously, and went shopping and traveling to the northern province of Gilan, where the virus was spreading.

"It's unfortunate that families are not following the precautions since the issue is extremely important," she said.

"The Coronavirus spread has created concerns and officials should provide correct information to people but the announcements were poor, for example there should be educational announcements about virus in public places such as bus stops or fruit markets, " she said.

Siyavashi admitted that the measures for containing the spread of coronavirus implemented by Italy and China have brought positive results.

Iran is one of the recent countries, affected by the rapidly-spreading coronavirus. According to recent reports from the Iranian officials, over 380 people have been infected, 34 people have already died.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The disease in Iran has already spread to at least fifteen Iranian provinces.

Following the reports of coronavirus spread in the Islamic Republic, several countries have taken measures, including closing borders and banning flights.

The death rate from the coronavirus in Iran is higher than in other countries where the infection has spread. The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.