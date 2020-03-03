Head of Iran's emergency medical services tested positive for coronavirus

TEHRAN, Iran, March 3

Trend:

The head of Iran's emergency medical services has tested positive for the coronavirus.

"Head of Iran's Emergency Medical Services Pir Hossein Kollivand, who is infected with the Corona virus, is fine, and he is currently undergoing treatment,” Trend reports citing Official website of Iran's Emergency Medical Services.

So far, the number of infected people in the country reached more than 2,300 on Tuesday. The country’s Health Ministry also confirmed 77 deaths due to the coronavirus.

Iran is one of the recent countries, affected by the rapidly-spreading coronavirus.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

Following the reports of coronavirus spread in the Islamic Republic, several countries have taken measures, including closing borders and banning flights.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.