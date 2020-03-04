Iran's industry minister not infected with coronavirus

TEHRAN, Iran, March.4

Trend:

Iran`s Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Reza Rahmani is not infected with coronavirus, a source in the ministry told Trend.

“Reza Rahmani`s cough during the press conference was due to chemical damage during the Iran-Iraq war,” the source said.

Another source told Trend that the minister is hospitalized for otitis not coronavirus.

So far, new cases of coronavirus (COVID 19) infection have been confirmed in 28 out of Iran's 31 province.

Iran is one of the recent countries, affected by the rapidly-spreading coronavirus. According to recent reports from the Iranian officials, over 2,300 people have been infected, 77 people have already died. Meanwhile, over 400 have reportedly recovered from the disease.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.