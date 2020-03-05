Iran stresses significant role of national information network in defeat of coronavirus

TEHRAN, Iran, March. 5

Trend:

Secretary of Iran's Supreme Council of Cyberspace stressed the significant role of cyberspace and the importance of the national information network in confronting and controlling the outbreak of the Coronavirus in the country.

"People are communicating and interacting via the national information network platform and taking advantage of cyberspace opportunities,” Abolhassan Firouzabadi said, Trend reports citing IRNA.

“Cyberspace can be optimized to reduce direct communication and face-to-face interaction,” he added.

"The cyberspace has transformed human life today and has contributed to globalization,” the official noted adding that the globalization has also raised issues such as the coronavirus threat and the new generation has to be prepared to deal with these issues.

Firouzabadi stressed that cyber space capabilities can be well exploited to cope with the contagious diseases in the world.

“Virtual communication has created a new form of economic, monetary, education and telecommunication ties," the secretary said.

"In recent years we have witnessed a growing presence of social media in the country," Firouzabadi noted.

He expressed hope that Iran can take advantage of the country's large databases to halt and stop expansion of the disease.