By the numbers: Iran so far unable to slow down coronavirus spread
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 12
By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:
Over the past day, 1,075 people have been infected with coronavirus (COVID-19) in Iran, said Kiyanush Jahanpur, spokesman for Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical Education,Trend reports citing Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical Education.
He added that 75 people have died from the virus in the country.
Iran is one of the countries heavily affected by the rapidly-spreading coronavirus. According to recent reports from the Iranian officials, over 10,000 people have been infected, 429 people have already died. Meanwhile, over 3,200 have reportedly recovered from the disease.
The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.
Following the reports of coronavirus spread in the Islamic Republic, several countries have taken measures, including closing borders and banning flights.
The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.
|
Row
|
Name of the province
|
Infected people
|
1
|
Tehran
|
2 673
|
2
|
Qom
|
846
|
3
|
Gilan
|
613
|
4
|
Isfahan
|
792
|
5
|
Alborz
|
458
|
6
|
Mazandaran
|
997
|
7
|
Maraki
|
535
|
8
|
Qazvin
|
326
|
9
|
Semnan
|
324
|
10
|
Golestan
|
213
|
11
|
Razavi Xorasanı
|
285
|
12
|
Fars
|
199
|
13
|
Lorestan
|
210
|
14
|
East Azerbaijan
|
182
|
15
|
Khuzestan
|
158
|
16
|
Yazd
|
171
|
17
|
Zanjan
|
116
|
18
|
Kurdistan
|
93
|
19
|
Ardabil
|
106
|
20
|
Kermanshah
|
79
|
21
|
Kerman
|
65
|
22
|
Hamadan
|
96
|
23
|
Sistan and Baluchestan
|
50
|
24
|
Hormozgan
|
79
|
25
|
South Khorasan
|
78
|
26
|
North Khorasan
|
45
|
27
|
Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari
|
49
|
28
|
Ilam
|
69
|
29
|
West Azerbaijan
|
119
|
30
|
Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad
|
26
|
31
|
Bushehr
|
21
The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic.