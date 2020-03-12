By the numbers: Iran so far unable to slow down coronavirus spread

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 12

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

Over the past day, 1,075 people have been infected with coronavirus (COVID-19) in Iran, said Kiyanush Jahanpur, spokesman for Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical Education,Trend reports citing Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical Education.

He added that 75 people have died from the virus in the country.

Iran is one of the countries heavily affected by the rapidly-spreading coronavirus. According to recent reports from the Iranian officials, over 10,000 people have been infected, 429 people have already died. Meanwhile, over 3,200 have reportedly recovered from the disease.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

Following the reports of coronavirus spread in the Islamic Republic, several countries have taken measures, including closing borders and banning flights.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.

Row Name of the province Infected people 1 Tehran 2 673 2 Qom 846 3 Gilan 613 4 Isfahan 792 5 Alborz 458 6 Mazandaran 997 7 Maraki 535 8 Qazvin 326 9 Semnan 324 10 Golestan 213 11 Razavi Xorasanı 285 12 Fars 199 13 Lorestan 210 14 East Azerbaijan 182 15 Khuzestan 158 16 Yazd 171 17 Zanjan 116 18 Kurdistan 93 19 Ardabil 106 20 Kermanshah 79 21 Kerman 65 22 Hamadan 96 23 Sistan and Baluchestan 50 24 Hormozgan 79 25 South Khorasan 78 26 North Khorasan 45 27 Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari 49 28 Ilam 69 29 West Azerbaijan 119 30 Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad 26 31 Bushehr 21

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic.