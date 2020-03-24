Iran's COVID-19 death toll rises to 1,812; More Mideastern countries impose curfew to curb coronavirus spread

Iran's death toll from COVID-19 climbed to 1,812 on Monday, after 127 new deaths were reported. Meanwhile, more countries in the Middle East decided to impose curfew to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The total number of COVID-19 infections in Iran, the worst-hit country in the region, climbed to 23,049, up by 1,411 from a day ago. A total of 8,376 of the infected have recovered.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif blasted the U.S. for obstructing the fight against novel coronavirus outbreak by maintaining anti-Iran sanctions, while urging countries across the world to defy the U.S. sanctions.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani dismissed the U.S. offer for help to Iran to fight the coronavirus outbreak as "one of the biggest lies in history."