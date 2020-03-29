Rouhani: We need to prepare to live with virus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 29

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend

It is necessary to prepare for living with coronavirus (COVID-19) in Iran, said Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, Trend reports citing IRINN.

According to Rouhani, it may take a year or two to find a cure or vaccine for the virus.

Rouhani added that the level of coronavirus' spread in Iran will be known after the Nowruz holiday.

The president said that while the situation is good in some provinces, the situation is still dire in others.

Iran is one of the countries heavily affected by the rapidly-spreading coronavirus. According to recent reports from the Iranian officials, over 35,400 people have been infected, 2,517 persons have already died. Meanwhile, over 11,600 patients have reportedly recovered from the disease.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain further spread of the disease. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on February 19.