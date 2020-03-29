Regional countries request Iranian coronavirus diagnostic test kits

TEHRAN, Iran, March 29

Trend:

The business development manager at Pishtaz Teb Zaman Diagnostics said that regional countries such as Syria and Iraq are seeking Iranian coronavirus (COVID-19) diagnostic test kits, business development manager at the company Vahid Younesi said.

"If our production exceeds the country's need, we will export the surplus to other countries," the manager added, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Younesi went on to say that the company will start exporting the Iranian coronavirus test kits once domestic needs are met, emphasizing that some 20 countries have placed orders to purchase the kits.

He noted other products of this knowledge-based company. Younsi added that the company's product portfolio includes diagnostic kits for HIV, hepatitis, hormones, cancer, and diabetes, which are exported to more than 20 countries.

"We have produced and marketed about 60 diagnostic products so far," Younesi said.

"It took about an hour to complete the test by our COVID-19 diagnostic kits," Younessi said. "It appeared to be more accurate than the Corona Quick Diagnostic kits in some countries."

He said their domestically-developed coronavirus diagnostic test kits are ready to be put to the market, adding that the firm is fairly capable of producing 80,000 kits a week.