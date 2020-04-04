106-years-old man recovered from coronavirus in Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend

A 106-years-old man has recovered from coronavirus (COVID-19) at the Farghani Hospital in Qom province of Iran, Trend reports referring to public relations department of Qom University of Medical Sciences.

According to report, the patient recovered after 14 days of quarantine and was discharged.

Farghani Hospital of Qom province is one of the hospitals assigned for treatment for coronavirus patients. So far, several patients over the age of 80 have been cured at the hospital.

Iran is one of the countries heavily affected by the rapidly-spreading coronavirus. According to recent reports from the Iranian officials, over 53,100 people have been infected, 3,294 people have already died. Meanwhile, over 17,900 have reportedly recovered from the disease.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.