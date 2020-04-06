Unemployment rate in Iran's Ilam Province drops

TEHRAN,Iran, April 6

Ilam Province in western Iran ranks third in the entire country in terms of lowest unemployment rate for the past Iranian year (started March 21,2019), said Ilam's Governor Ghasem Soleimani Dahtaki , Trend reports citing IRNA.

"The unemployment rate in the province has dropped to 3.4 percent in the last Iranian year (started March 21,2019) compared to the previous year ," said Dahtaki.

"Iran's unemployment rate during winter season has reached 10.6 percent while the rate in Ilam Province was 3.4 percent that put the province in the third top province with lowest unemployment rate," he added.

"Establishing downstream petrochemical cities in the province attracts investors, while completing infrastructures, building roads and healthcare institutions would improve overall production," he said.

"Three big projects in the province should have more progress during the current Iranian year (started March, 20,2020)," he added.

"The projects should be assigned to qualified individuals with financial and expert abilities to prevent loss of capital or any violations," he said.

The head of Industry, Mine and Trade Organization in Ilam has recently announced that 11 projects are on the priority to be launched in the current Iranian year (started March 20,2020).