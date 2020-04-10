Iran obliges businesses to obtain permit from health ministry

TEHRAN, Iran, April.10

Trend:

All the guilds and industrial centers in Iran are obligated to obtain permits from the Health Ministry to resume working otherwise any activity would be illegal, official with the Health Ministry Mohsen Farhadi said, Trend reports via IRNA.

"The second stage of social distancing plan is to be implemented at work places on Saturday," said Farhadi. "All the business owners and managers of industrial units, including bakeries, should register online and state their commitment to health precautions and protocols."

"The industrial and other units should protect health of their workers and customers that receive services," he said.

"Anyone who fails to register for permit would be prevented from work by the health, police and private sector inspectors," he added.

The official also indicated the necessity to implement health protocols at water treatment centers and refineries to prevent possible transmission of the virus.

"All the waste in households and hospitals are considered infectious, the non-recyclable waste should be burned, while recycling by hand is prohibited and the process of should be done by new technologies," he added.

"So far no case of coronavirus transmission to animals has been reported by Iran veterinary organization," he said.

The outbreak of the coronavirus began in the Chinese city of Wuhan (an international transport hub), at a fish market in late December 2019. The number of people killed by the disease has surpassed 95,000. Over 1.6 million people have been confirmed as infected. Meanwhile, over 355,000 people have reportedly recovered.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.