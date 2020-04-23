Iran describes its battle with COVID-19 to WHO via video conference

TEHRAN, Iran, April. 23

Trend:

Iran's Minister of Health Saeed Namaki said that the ministry has informed the World Health Organization (WHO) that the daily coronavirus-related death toll in Iran has been declining, Trend reports via IRNA.

"Today we had a video conference meeting with the Secretary General of the World Health Organization,” Namaki said.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran was among the top six countries selected to transfer its experience of dealing with COVID-19 to other countries,” he said.

“Our country was at the peak of sanctions and the treasury was empty during the first days of the outbreak,” he said. "The first thing that was said at today's meeting was our readiness to accept patients.”

He went on to say that the rate of recovery in Iran is also an international record. Namaki said that Iran has also provided information on its screening tests to reveal cononavirus infection at the conference.

“We screened more than 70 million people, each case was monitored and patients were identified and isolated on the early stages," he added.

The minister also noted that Iran asked WHO to put pressure on the US to lift sanctions off the Iranian people.

“Today, the world's economies are hurting, but weaker economies are more vulnerable,” said Namaki.

Iran continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread of COVID-19. According to recent reports from the Iranian officials, over 87,000 people have been infected, 5,481 people have already died. Meanwhile, over 64,800 have reportedly recovered from the disease.

Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.