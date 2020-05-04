Iran looks to hire more people in health sector to help with COVID-19

TEHRAN, Iran, May 4

Trend:

Iran is preparing a plan to pay out extra for those who provided valuable services in the country's health sector amid the coronavirus outbreak, the head of the Iran`s Planning and Budget Organization Mohammad Baqer Nobakht said, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Nobakht said the funds "will be paid out soon".

Speaking of Iran's health sector hiring new workers, Nobakht pointed out that recently universities of medical sciences were notified to employ some 4,000 people.

"Recently, 2,280 people have been provided with contracts for recruitment, and recruitment of about 3,000 more will be funded in the coming months,” Nobakht said on Instagram.

“These employers will be selected from among those who have passed the the previous tests,” he said.

Iran continues its battle to limit the spread of the coronavirus across country. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease. The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.