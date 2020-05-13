Iran to disclose causes of Konarak ship incident

TEHRAN, Iran, May 13

Trend:

Iranian government will reveal the causes of Konarak ship incident after further inspections, said Iran's President Hassan Rouhani.

"It is very unfortunate and sad that a group of Navy personnel lost their lives in a tragic accident; hearing this news was difficult, and the government will disclose the reasons that caused this incident," said Hassan Rouhani, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Nineteen crewmen were killed and 15 others injured in an incident involving the Iranian Navy’s Konarak logistic vessel in the country’s southern waters. The incident occurred on May 10, when a number of Navy vessels were conducting exercises near the waters close to Jask and Chabahar ports.

During his speech, the Iranian president also praised the efforts to fight coronavirus in the country.

"The coronavirus spread started in February, and armed forces, economic sector, public and private organizations, military and other personnel were involved in combating the disease," the head of state said.

"The Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade has supported the healthcare system, market, export and import during this situation," he added. "The Central Bank of Iran, the Ministry of Economic Affairs, and the Plan and Budget Organization started to provide advances to businesses affected by coronavirus spread."

"The Securities and Exchange Council has agreed that banks can provide support in sale of Justice Shares to people," he said. "Individuals who wish to sell their share scan choose a bank to sell their shares for them and easily pay back the money to shareholders."

"There should be more efforts to prevent increase of prices of goods in the market, as there have been people some who abused the situation by increasing price of masks and gloves," the head of state said.