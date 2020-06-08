Iran to control COVID-19 through gathered family health profiles

TEHRAN, Iran, June 8

Trend:

Iran is in the third phase of controlling the coronavirus spread, so now it is important not to allow a possible intense outbreak, and take care of all the suspected infectees, said the head infectious diseases center in Iran's Health Ministry Mohammad Mehdi Goya, Trend reports via ISNA.

"It's unlikely that in the near future the number of patients would reduce to single digits, but nothing is predictable.

"It is necessary to review the made decisions and make new ones, regarding opening of schools and how it would affect the number of infected," he said.

"COVID-19 isn't gone, we are in a heavy fight with the virus, when nothing is certain, so we should be cautious," said Goya.

"At the moment it's important to identify individuals that are likely to be infected, and locale those most vulnerable to the infection," he added.

Goya said Iran's official are focusing on a certain group of people.

"We have health profiles of families, and we know how many are over 60 years old, how many are suffering from heart diseases, and so on," he said.

"The number of infections is various in each province," said the official.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

Iran continues to monitor the coronavirus situation in the country.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.