Iran's Mashhad be closed for week due to rise in coronavirus cases number

Iran 1 July 2020 17:17 (UTC+04:00)
TEHRAN, Iran, July 1

Hamidreza Rahimi, Head of Coronavirus Information Department at Mashhad University of Medical Sciences announced one week closure of Mashhad, the center of the Khorasan Razavi Province due to the increase in the number of coronavirus cases.

“According to the province's committee on fight against coronavirus, Mashhad will be closed for a week from Saturday, July 4, and it was decided to apply more restrictions to control coronavirus spread in the city,” Hamidreza Rahimi said, Trend reports citing IRIB.

“All universities, schools, seminaries, libraries, kindergartens, swimming pools, cinemas, art and cultural centers, museums, wedding halls, beauty salons and mosques will be closed for a week,” he said.

He went on to say that every high-risk activities including any social, cultural and religious ceremonies and conferences will be canceled.

Iran recorded 162 coronavirus deaths on June 29; so far, it is the highest figure for a single day.

Khorasan Razavi, West and East Azerbaijan, Lorestan, Kurdistan, Kermanshah, Hormozgan, Mazandaran, Kerman as well as some areas in Sistan and Baluchestan, Bushehr, Tehran, and Alborz provinces are among the high-risk regions.

