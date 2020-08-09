5.1-magnitude quake shakes west of Iran
- A 5.1-magnitude earthquake hit Guilangharb county in Iran's western Kermanshah province on Sunday, official IRNA news agency reported, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The epicenter of the quake, with a depth of 8 km, was located at 34.25 degrees north latitude and 45.62 degrees west longitude, acording to Iran's Seismological Center.
The jolt was felt in the towns of Sarpol-e Zahab, Qasr-e Shirin and Kermanshah, and in the Uramanat region, IRNA said.
No casualties or damages have been reported so far.
