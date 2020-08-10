Zarif terms JCPOA as product of negative-sum to positive-sum transmission

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Monday described the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action aka JCPOA as the product of transmission from negative-sum to positive-sum approach, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Delivering live lecture via the account of Tehran University’s Faculty of World Studies on Instagram social networking service, he termed Iran’s initiative “Dialogue among Civilizations” introduced by Iran many years ago as an example of the positive-sum approach.

Some 18 prominent figures published a book in 2001 to praise the initiative, he underscored.

Also, the high-profile diplomat sympathized with Lebanese people over the August 4 Beirut explosion.

Over the past two centuries, competitions and zero-sum games have caused wars, tragedies as well as insecurities, he reiterated.

Rivalry zero-sum game has brought insecurity to the world, the diplomat said.

The game has impeded the creation of peace and security in the globe over the last decades, he further noted.

The zero-sum approach has led to the negative-sum approach among the states, Zarif noted.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Zarif termed Daesh as the product of invasion and occupation.

Western monopoly on international relations is decreasing, he said, adding that the reason is the creation of global challenges and opportunities.

The West alone is unable to deal with the global challenges and cannot protect the environment, security, and social cohesion, he underlined.

The high-profile diplomat went on to say that the West is no longer the only role player in the world.