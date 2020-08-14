Pakistan army says border fencing with Iran to be completed by end of 2021

Spokesperson of Pakistan Army says Iran-Pakistan border fencing project has the support of both the neighboring states and would be completed by the end of year 2021, Trend reports citing İRNA.

Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar responding to a question of IRNA at a press conference at army headquarters on Thursday said the project is being carried out to enhance the security arrangements along the borders.

“It is supported by both the governments and I am sure it is going to help out in curbing lots of problems that keep surfacing because of these borders being porous,” said the military spokesperson.

“We are doing it for the good of both the countries,” noted Major General Babar Iftikhar.

Earlier in his opening remarks he said measures are being taken at the Pak-Afghan and Pak-Iran borders as part of the border management, which includes border terminals, scanner biometric system, border posts, forts and fencing.

He said that more than 1000 border posts are being built at the border with Iran, out of which 400 posts and forts have already been completed and the rest are being set up.

He stressed that people on both sides of the frontier will benefit and terrorism can be stopped through managing the border.

"The capacity enhancement of Front Corps Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan is being done for effective border management,” added the official.

"On the Pak-Afghan border, fencing on more than 1,700km has been completed. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 730km and in Balochistan, 980km have been fenced."

To another question of IRNA Major General Babar Iftikhar said that Afghans are our brothers and all the stakeholders involved in facilitation of peace process, may it be Pakistan, may it be Iran, all have played very positive role.

“While this peace process is progressing very positively there are chances of some vested interests trying to spoil this process and the international community is very well aware of those vested interests,” he noted.

Earlier Pakistan’s Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Information Lieutenant General (retired) Asim Saleem Bajwa while briefing the Senate Standing Committee on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) had said that fencing of 900 km Pakistan-Iran border is in full swing and 100 km work on the project would be completed soon.

Iran-Pakistan share 959 km long border which separates Sistan and Baluchestan and Balochistan provinces of the two countries.

It begins at the Koh-i-Malik Salih mountains and ends at Gwadar Bay in the Gulf of Oman. It passes through a diverse landscape of mountain ridges, seasonal streams and rivers.