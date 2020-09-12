Zarif praises Saint Vincent's principled stance in UNSC

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif praised Saint Vincent's principled stance in the UN Security Council on rejecting US illegal moves that violate international law and regulations, Trend reports citing İRNA.

Zarif and Saint Vincent's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Trade and Commerce Louis Straker exchanged views on issues of mutual interests in phone conversation late on Friday.

Zarif appreciated Saint Vincent, a member of the UN Security Council, for its principled stance on recent issues related to the Security Council resolution, as well as the rejection of US illegal actions in contravention of the international law and regulations.