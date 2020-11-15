IRGC artillery attacks positions of counter-revolutionary groups

Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) on Saturday announced artillery attack on counter-revolutionary groups' positions beyond the borders, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Public Relations Department of Hamzeh Seyyed Al-Shohada (AS) Headquarters of IRGC's Ground Forces in a statement added that on Saturday morning, the IRGC ground forces targeted the positions of the counter-revolutionary terrorist groups on the other side of the northwestern borders of our country, inflicting heavy losses and casualties on them.

The statement also warned that as it has been stated many times, national security and maintaining the peace and comfort of the Iranian nation, especially the people of the border provinces, is the red line of the country's armed forces, especially the ground forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and does not know any considerations or boundaries in this regard. It will punish the terrorists in every hole they crawl.